Shehzada Vs Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Social Media Has THIS To Say About Kartik Aaryan And Allu Arjun's Films

Shehzada Vs Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: The Kartik Aaryan-starrer is the official Hindi remake of the 2020-film featuring Allu Arjun.

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan-starrer film ‘Shehzada’ was released by the makers on the occasion of the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star’s birthday. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

‘Shehzada’ is the official Hindi remake of ‘Pushpa’ sensation and South superstar Allu Arjun’s 2020 superhit film, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. As soon as the trailer was released by the makers of the Kartik Aaryan-starrer, social media was quick to make comparisons between the two actors and their movie.

Taking to Twitter, netizens flooded the social media platform with their reactions. One user wrote, “Original jyada hai lekin tum logko sirf remake dekhta hai. Aur ye remake ki baat karen to allu arjun ki father allu arvind ka haat hai is remake main.” Another wrote, “I mean why a remake? How many more remakes will Bollywood make.. don't you have any Original scripts of your own.. you need to remember these scripts are made for a Telugu audience..”

Take a look at some tweets here:

People trolled Kartik before BB2 as well and it turned out to be a blockbuster. Haters can burn 😂😂😂😂 #shehzada — Seher (@Beauty_Phool) November 22, 2022

NO LEARNING



If one thing Bollywood should have learnt post pandemic is to justify investing crores on a remake.

Clearly #Shehzada doesn’t come close to acting, production or entertainment value of #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo then why did they remake it?#AlluArjun VS #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/7Tu5HbWVhJ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) November 23, 2022

#Shehzada returns Home on 10feb 2023..

Can't wait to watch you doing action in big screens❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥

Saviour of Bollywood is ready to kill with high masala Entertainment for us👑#KartikAaryan @TheAaryanKartik https://t.co/eglFwSLxQu — Mrittika Dey (@Koki_s_mrittika) November 23, 2022

‘Shehzada’ will mark the second onscreen outing for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, who previously starred together in the 2020-film ‘Luka Chuppi’. The film is slated to release on February 10, 2023.

‘Shehzada’ also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The T-Series head honcho, who worked with Kartik Aaryan in this year’s superhit film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, called working with Kartik a brilliant actor.

“Kartik is such a brilliant and nuanced actor and what better way to celebrate our very own Shehzada than this! The first look is a treat for his fans,” said Bhushan Kumar in a press statement.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in ‘Freddy’. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film will have a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.