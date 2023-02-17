Shehzada Twitter Review: Top 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Kartik Aaryan’s Massy Entertainer

Fri, 17 Feb 2023 03:07 PM (IST)
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada releases in cinemas today. The film, which is an official Hindi-language remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo, also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal.
Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada marks Kartik Aaryan’s first film as a producer. The actor did not charge any fee for the film. If you’re planning to watch Shehzada in theaters this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about this Kartik Aaryan-starrer:
T Series need humbling, buying YT views doesn't make a movie or song hit secondly the way Bhushan ridiculed senior Bollywood actors in his recent interviews and was licking south actors asses deserve this kind of failures #ShehzadaReview— S ᴾᵃᵗʰᵃᵃⁿᴰᵃʸ (@SohailAAura)February 17, 2023
#Shehzada public review 😂😂#Shehzada #disaster Review#Shehzadareview— ᎧᏰ (@_omkarb14) February 17, 2023
No one can ever match #AlluArjun 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y1sTX6J30i
#ShehzadaReview - 1/5 🤮 pic.twitter.com/TiUZ0dJdfA— 𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗺𝘆𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 (@Filmynews11) February 17, 2023
Audience 10 minutes after they start watching #Shehzada #ShehzadaReview pic.twitter.com/9hDbo2mBrZ— Rahul Mukherjee (@rahul_mukherjii) February 17, 2023
#ShehzadaReview ⭐⭐💫— Abhijeet Bhardwaj 𓀠 (@srkian_abhijeet) February 17, 2023
From Start To End, Film Failed To Connect.
Undoubtedly The Worst Film Of @TheAaryanKartik In The Last 5 Years.
Comedy, Music Is Worth Watching But Screenplay, Same Story Is Boring To Watch.
One Time Watchable! #Shehzada pic.twitter.com/QYPbxIiORF
#ShehzadaReview— Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) February 17, 2023
Watched #Shehzada FDFS in Australia. #ThreeWordReview Solid Family Entertainer ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5#KartikAryan is in a fantastic seetimaar role.#KritiSanon looks glamorous.#PareshRawal is a hoot.
Songs are superhits.
Dialogs are howlarious.
Action🔝
Superhit Loading pic.twitter.com/vr3pyGYlVd
#Shehzada #shehzadareview— Abhinav Gautam (@abhigautam133) February 17, 2023
Comedy Aise Hai Ki aapko hasi nhi aayegi😄😄
3rd class Cringe film😄
Action scenes=Full Overacting=Cringe Scenes=2 expressions #KartikAaryan ka Daant Bahar Nikal dete to Accha rhta😄
Hats of to him for doing mimicry of Varundhawan jo koi nhi krta... pic.twitter.com/qYUGESmUbw
#Shehzada Review: @TheAaryanKartik— genxsoft (@genxsoftinfo) February 17, 2023
's film is a complete family entertainer that is true to its genre
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#KartikAaryan #ShehzadaReview @kritisanon
@mkoirala @SirPareshRawal @RonitBoseRoy
@TSeries #RohitDhawan @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/5VrNyIFuvJ
I just Watched A Blockbuster Movie #Shehzada— Pulkit (@am_pulkit) February 17, 2023
What a Amazing Movie 😍😍
Loved it
Thank you @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon @SirPareshRawal @mkoirala for Giving a Wonderful and Blockbuster Movie.
My review : ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐5/5#KartikAaryan #KritiSanon #ShehzadaReview #ShehzadaAaGaya pic.twitter.com/IiaswbdRKd
Just watched #Shehzada and what a beautiful fim. Well done to the team. (i might’ve shed a happyness)#shehzadareview @TheAaryanKartik pic.twitter.com/x4Hlevo8Hn— iamsrk (@itsadil_0786) February 17, 2023
Recently, Kartik Aaryan sat down for an interview with a leading news outlet and revealed why he did not charge any fee for Shehzada. Speaking to ETimes, the actor said, "Earlier I was not a producer for the film. I had taken my fees and remuneration but then there was some crisis that was happening and because the film was going through a crisis, they needed somebody to step up so I asked the producer that I will give up my money for the film and that's how this whole this whole production thing and me becoming a co-producer."
Kartik Aaryan further revealed that because Shehzada was an action film, the movie required a hefty budget. When asked if he did the film absolutely for no fee at all, the actor added. "Almost and that freed the film of the burden in a way. Also, I had signed the film even before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So both the films were going hand-in-hand. The budget of this film wasn't very extravagant, thankfully.”
“But since it was an actioner, it does take a little budget and there were certain issues that we were facing at one point because of which I had to give it (his fee) up. And we are in a good spot, good situation with the film and the budget right now,” Kartik Aaryan further explained.
Shehzada is now running in theaters and faces a tough clash against Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.