Shehzada Twitter Review: Top 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Kartik Aaryan’s Massy Entertainer

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada releases in cinemas today. The film, which is an official Hindi-language remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo, also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada marks Kartik Aaryan’s first film as a producer. The actor did not charge any fee for the film. If you’re planning to watch Shehzada in theaters this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about this Kartik Aaryan-starrer:

T Series need humbling, buying YT views doesn't make a movie or song hit secondly the way Bhushan ridiculed senior Bollywood actors in his recent interviews and was licking south actors asses deserve this kind of failures #ShehzadaReview — S ᴾᵃᵗʰᵃᵃⁿᴰᵃʸ (@SohailAAura) February 17, 2023

#ShehzadaReview ⭐⭐💫

From Start To End, Film Failed To Connect.

Undoubtedly The Worst Film Of @TheAaryanKartik In The Last 5 Years.



Comedy, Music Is Worth Watching But Screenplay, Same Story Is Boring To Watch.



One Time Watchable! #Shehzada pic.twitter.com/QYPbxIiORF — Abhijeet Bhardwaj 𓀠 (@srkian_abhijeet) February 17, 2023

#Shehzada #shehzadareview

Comedy Aise Hai Ki aapko hasi nhi aayegi😄😄

3rd class Cringe film😄

Action scenes=Full Overacting=Cringe Scenes=2 expressions #KartikAaryan ka Daant Bahar Nikal dete to Accha rhta😄

Hats of to him for doing mimicry of Varundhawan jo koi nhi krta... pic.twitter.com/qYUGESmUbw — Abhinav Gautam (@abhigautam133) February 17, 2023

Recently, Kartik Aaryan sat down for an interview with a leading news outlet and revealed why he did not charge any fee for Shehzada. Speaking to ETimes, the actor said, "Earlier I was not a producer for the film. I had taken my fees and remuneration but then there was some crisis that was happening and because the film was going through a crisis, they needed somebody to step up so I asked the producer that I will give up my money for the film and that's how this whole this whole production thing and me becoming a co-producer."

Kartik Aaryan further revealed that because Shehzada was an action film, the movie required a hefty budget. When asked if he did the film absolutely for no fee at all, the actor added. "Almost and that freed the film of the burden in a way. Also, I had signed the film even before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So both the films were going hand-in-hand. The budget of this film wasn't very extravagant, thankfully.”

“But since it was an actioner, it does take a little budget and there were certain issues that we were facing at one point because of which I had to give it (his fee) up. And we are in a good spot, good situation with the film and the budget right now,” Kartik Aaryan further explained.

Shehzada is now running in theaters and faces a tough clash against Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.