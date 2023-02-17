OPEN IN APP

Shehzada Twitter Review: Top 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Kartik Aaryan’s Massy Entertainer

Shehzada Twitter Review: Take a look at what social media has to say about Kartik Aaryan's latest film.

By Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 17 Feb 2023 03:07 PM (IST)
Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada releases in cinemas today. The film, which is an official Hindi-language remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo, also stars Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal. 

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada marks Kartik Aaryan’s first film as a producer. The actor did not charge any fee for the film. If you’re planning to watch Shehzada in theaters this weekend, take a look at these top 10 tweets to know what social media has to say about this Kartik Aaryan-starrer:

Recently, Kartik Aaryan sat down for an interview with a leading news outlet and revealed why he did not charge any fee for Shehzada. Speaking to ETimes, the actor said, "Earlier I was not a producer for the film. I had taken my fees and remuneration but then there was some crisis that was happening and because the film was going through a crisis, they needed somebody to step up so I asked the producer that I will give up my money for the film and that's how this whole this whole production thing and me becoming a co-producer."

Kartik Aaryan further revealed that because Shehzada was an action film, the movie required a hefty budget. When asked if he did the film absolutely for no fee at all, the actor added. "Almost and that freed the film of the burden in a way. Also, I had signed the film even before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So both the films were going hand-in-hand. The budget of this film wasn't very extravagant, thankfully.”

“But since it was an actioner, it does take a little budget and there were certain issues that we were facing at one point because of which I had to give it (his fee) up. And we are in a good spot, good situation with the film and the budget right now,” Kartik Aaryan further explained.

Shehzada is now running in theaters and faces a tough clash against Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.

