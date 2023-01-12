Shehzada Trailer OUT: Kartik Aaryan Promises Mass Entertainement With Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Remake | Watch

The highly-anticipated mass entertainer film ‘Shehzada’ trailer has been released by the makers today. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is the official Hindi language remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Watch Shehzada trailer here:

Also starring Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles, Shehzada is slated for a theatrical release on Valentines Day 2023.

The film’s shooting wrapped up recently. Taking to her social media account, Kriti Sanon posted pictures from the last of filming from the sets of Shehzada and wrote, “And its finally a wrap!! #Shehzada. Happy sad feeling as always.. Sad that this beautiful journey has come to an end. And happy that we can share it with you all very soon! Stay Tuned. #Shehzada Releasing in theaters on 10th Feb 2023!”

With Shehzada, Kartik Aaryan will be debuting as a producer. The makers of the film officially announced the news with a press statement.

“It’s been quite a joyride making this film with Kartik as an actor, but now it’s become even more exciting having Kartik on board as one of the producers of the film,” the official statement by the makers of Shehzada read.

“Like us Kartik too believes in wide reaching films that appeal to the youngsters, families and masses, and ‘Shehzada’ is meant for all of them, hence it made natural sense for him to pick this film for his debut as producer,” the media statement added.

Shehzada is the official Hindi language remake of Pushpa fame pan-India star Allu Arjun’s 2020-film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The story of the film revolved around Bantu, who grows up being constantly subjected to his father's scorn. However, when he learns of his true parentage, he decides to carve a place for himself within the family he truly belongs to.

Shehzada will release in theaters on February 10, 2023.