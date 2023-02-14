shehzada-title-track-out-kartik-aaryan-teases-paresh-rawal-in-new-song-as-he-will-meet-his-father-after-25-years

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer movie Shehzada is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023. The makers have been leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming much-anticipated flick. On Tuesday, the makers finally released the title song of Shehzada, which is all about Kartik Aaryan's homecoming.

Kartik's character learns in "Shehzada" that although being born rich, he was reared in a poor home. The actor tells Paresh Rawal at the beginning of the video that he will finally meet his father after 25 years. A band and several dancers join him as they perform on the upbeat melody as he enters an opulent home. Sharing the title song, Kartik wrote in the caption, "Main jo aa gaya..Main ab na jaunga..Main sabka ban jaunga SHEHZADA #Shehzada #17thFeb."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Earlier, in the day, Kartik and Kriti wished their fans and followers on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame shared a video of himself in which he could be seen romancing to Shehzada's song 'Mere Sawaal'.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, "Bantu aur Samara ki taraf se #HappyValentinesDay Aur saath mein ek Shehzada offer... Book your ticket today and get 1 ticket free for your loved one via Pvr App !! #Shehzada This Friday #17thFeb."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The upcoming Hindi language action drama movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Firoz Chaudhary in pivotal roles.