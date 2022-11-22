Shehzada Teaser: Netizens Give Mixed Reactions On Kartik Aaryan-Starrer, Call Him 'Allu Arjun's Copy'

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday on November 22, 2022. Meanwhile, the Dhamaka star has been receiving heartfelt wishes on social media and in an unexpected turn of events, the actor has given a surprise return gift to his fans on Instagram. Heading to the photo-blogging site, Kartik shared a small teaser, which has been garnering mixed reviews, as evident from the comments section.

The short teaser starts with Kartik Aaryan aka Bantu making a grand entry on a horse into a white house. As soon as he enters the gate, he has to lock horns with several goons. The clip shows Aaryan in an action-packed avatar as he fights with his rivals in the video. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star wrote, "Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

As evident from the comments section, some praised Kartik Aaryan for the first look of Shehzada, while other people trolled him, stating that Bollywood only knows how to copy movies. "You just know how to make a remake of Allu Arjun's superhit movies," wrote a netizen, while another one commented, "Aallu ki copy nahi jamegi re bhai."

Praising Aaryan's work in the teaser, Kartik's fan wrote, "Return gift is so precious," while another person headed to the comments section and stated, "Happiest Birthday Shehzada keep rocking and shining always" and many dropped hearts to the post.

T-Series, which is co-producing the film with Geetha Arts, Brat Films, and Haarika & Hassine Creations, also shared the teaser on its Instagram handle with a caption reading, "Happy Birthday to our Shehzada @KartikAaryan Wishing you a terrific year ahead, and here’s the first look of a film that’s very dear to all of us! #HappyBirthdayShehzada."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

The forthcoming action drama movie with the working title Shehzada has been directed by Rohit Dhawan and written by Hussain Dalal. The film is slated for its release on February 10, 2023.