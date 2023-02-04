'Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz': Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Promote 'Shehzada' At Taj Mahal; Duo Pose In Style

Bollywood heartthrobs Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming highly-anticipated flick Shehzada. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the much-awaited movie and on Saturday, Kartik and Kriti visited Agra's Taj Mahal, glimpses of which they shared on their respective social media handles.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Shehzada, Taj Aur Mumtaz." The Dhamaka actor looked dapper in white-coloured t-shirt which had a crown printed over it. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in a backless white-floral dress. The duo could be seen sharing a warm hug while posing for the picture. Take a look:

The upcoming Hindi language action drama movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Firoz Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

Recently, the makers released the movie's much-anticipated trailer, which shattered several records in terms of views. As announced by Kartik Aaryan, while Shehzada raked in 85 Million views so far, SRK's Pathaan garnered 45 million views, half of Kartik Aaryan-starrer film's trailer. Watch Shehzada's trailer here:

Recently, the makers released a new song of Shehzada, titled Chedkhaniyan. Sharing the song on his Instagram handle, the Dhamaka actor wrote in the caption, "Aaryan ka dance, Arijit ki Awaaz Get ready to shake a leg with #FootsieStep #Chedkhaniyan out now."