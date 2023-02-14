Shehzada Stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Send Valentine's Day Wishes To Fans From Taj Mahal | Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon promoted their upcoming film Shehzada on Valentine's Day at the Taj Mahal in Agra, ahead of its release on February 17. The actors shared a video on Instagram, showing them romancing to the song Mere Sawaal Ka from the film, which is an official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun, and directed by Rohit Dhawan.

On Instagram, Kartik Aaryan posted a reel of himself approaching Kriti Sanon, twirling her around, and lifting her up in his arms. The video features the song Mere Sawaal Ka composed by Pritam.

Kartik wrote a message promoting the film Shehzada, stating that those who book a ticket on the PVR app will get one free ticket for their loved ones. In the movie, the actors play the characters, Bantu and Samara. The film will release on February 17.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The post received comments from fans who were excited to see Kartik and Kriti on the big screen again. One fan mentioned, “Made my valentine’s day yesss,” while another person wrote, “Shehzada aur uski mumtaz ko happy Valentine’s Day (Wishing the Shehzada and his Mumtaz a Happy Valentine's Day)” A third commented, "best couple forever.”

Shehzada also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja in addition to Kartik and Kriti. Originally, the movie was supposed to be released on February 10, but it was postponed to February 17 due to the box office success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Kartik and Kriti last acted together in Luka Chuppi in 2019. Later that year, Kriti made a special appearance in Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kriti's most recent film was the horror comedy Bhediya in 2022, where she appeared opposite Varun Dhawan. She also has several upcoming projects including Adipurush with Prabhas, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, and The Crew with Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Kartik, on the other hand, was last seen in Freddy which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in December. The movie, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, is a thriller where Kartik played the role of a dentist named Freddy Ginwala. He also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, a musical which stars Kiara Advani and is expected to release later this year.