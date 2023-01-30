Shehzada Postponed: Kartik Aaryan Bows Down To Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Film To Release On THIS Date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' is creating roars at the box office where there's no stopping this action-drama as it is creating a rippling effect at the box office. 'Pathaan' has broken several box office records and has collected over Rs 533 Crore worldwide in just 5 days.

Next in line to release at the theater is Kartik Aaryan's big-budget and highly-anticipated film 'Shehzada' was all set for its release on February 10, where the film has been delayed by a week now. Marking the return of Kartik Aaryan on the big screen after 'Bhool Bhulaiya', 'Shehzada' has been delayed paying respect to Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan.'

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the producer of 'Shehzada' Aman Gill said, "Yes, we have postponed the film. Kartik has immense respect for Shah Rukh and we all love him. We decided that it would be best for our film if we come after a week."

The report also stated, "Pathaan is doing unimaginable business at the box office in India and is finally the Bollywood film that can break the records of Baahubali 2. The film is doing record-breaking business in India and Kartik Aaryan feels it will be unfair to release just 2 weeks after a film that's doing so well for the film industry."

It continued stating, "Out of respect to Shah Rukh Khan, and the fact of both films eating on to each other's business, Kartik and Shehzada producers have decided to delay the film by a week."

The team of 'Shehzada' is highly confident about this decision of releasing 'Shehzada' on February 17, benefitting both films.

The report of Bollywood Hungama also stated, "Releasing on February 10 does not even make business sense, as Pathaan will continue to be the talk of the town due to its record-breaking run. It makes business sense to arrive a week later, as that would benefit both the films to earn big and also give a breathing space to the audience."

Talking about 'Shehzada', the film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala, whereas the film is backed up by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan.