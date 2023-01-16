'Shehzada' 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' Song Out: Watch Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon's Chemistry In THIS Romantic Number

Kartik Aaryan is all set for his forthcoming highly-anticipated flick Shehzada, which will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. The makers of the Shehzada are leaving no stones unturned to promote Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer movie. Now, on Monday, makers shared a romantic number of the upcoming film, which has the netizens gushing, as evident from ther reactions on social media.

The song, Munda Sona Hoon Main, stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan flirting with each other. The Dhamaka actor shows his stunning dance moves, while Sanon also looks gorgeous in the song. "#MundaSonaHuMain out now #Shehzada only in theatres 10th February 2023 !!" wrote Kartik in the caption. The song has been crooned by popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Netizens as well as celebs took to the comments section and praised the duo for their chemistry. Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur commented, "Lovvvve the track!!!! Whatta vibe!" while Sophie Chaudhry wrote, "You look stunning." On the other hand, Sonal Chauhan also commented, "Love it." A netizen also wrote in the comments section, "This is so catchy!! Just couldn't stop grooving Gonna watch this song atleast 10 times today!!" Another one wrote, "osm kartik aaryan sir and kriti you are my favorite actor kartik sir and kriti & you both look great together and kartik sir you are my crush."

Recently, the makers released the movie's much-anticipated trailer, which shattered several records in terms of views. As announced by Kartik Aaryan, while Shehzada raked in 85 Million views so far, SRK's Pathaan garnered 45 million views, half of Kartik Aaryan-starrer film's trailer. Watch Shehzada's trailer here:

The upcoming Hindi language action drama movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in the lead roles. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar and Firoz Chaudhary in pivotal roles.