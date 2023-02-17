Shehzada Movie Review: This Massy Family Entertainer Is An Out-And-Out Kartik Aaryan Show

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar

Director: Rohit Dhawan

Kartik Aaryan’s highly anticipated family entertainer film Shehzada released in cinemas today. The film is an official Hindi language remake of south superstar Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo. Also starring Kriti Sanon, Shehzada has been directed by Rohit Dhawan.

With Shehzada pushed by a week ‘out of respect’ for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, first-time producer Kartik Aaryan has his fingers crossed about the box-office for the film.

Here’s our Shehzada Review:

Story

The story of Shehzada centers around Kartik Aaryan’s Bantu, who is exchanged by birth by his father’s PA, played by Paresh Rawal. Bantu now lives a middle class life, always wondering why his father doesn’t love him. But everything changes when a nurse in the hospital reveals that he is the successor of the Richie rich empire.

First Half

The first half of Shehzada focuses more on drama, less on comedy. Kartik Aaryan is in full form yet again and is backed by several top supporting performances, including Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon and Sachin Khedekar. The film relies heavily on drama in the first half, but it's Kartik Aaryan’s screen presence that keeps the film going. Kriti Sanon looks simply stunning, but has near to nothing to do in the film.

Shehzada does have an action-packed pre-interval sequence to keep the audiences hooked, but majorly, it's just Kartik Aaryan which keeps you seated.

Second Half

To the audiences’ relief, Shehzada catches up and gets entertaining in the second half of the film. There is comedy, action, drama, romance and everything in between unfolding in the second half. And also, Rajpal Yadav, who even with a 5-minute performance, makes you laugh with his entry scene itself.

With seeti-maar one-liners and kickass action sequences, Kartik Aaryan makes sure you’re left entertained by the end of the film.

Cast

Kartik Aaryan proves why he is a bonafide superstar yet again. The actor manages to pull off high octane action sequences and comedy scenes with equal ease. Even with the drama unfolding, the actor makes sure you feel the emotions through the screen.

Kartik Aaryan is as massy as he can get in this family entertainer and proves he already has another superhit rolling into his kitty with Shehzada. Not to miss, his quitessential monologue is featured in this film as well.

Kriti Sanon looks her glamorous best in the film, but isn’t given any meaty lines or role in Shehzada. The actor looks great onscreen with Kartik Aaryan and their chemistry is undoubtedly fantastic.

Sunny Hinduja as the main antagonist of the film doesn’t get much to do, and is supported by the other supporting villains of his gang. The actor shines with his onscreen presence and manages to hold on his own even after being in the same frame as Ronit Roy and Kartik Aaryan.

Paresh Rawal delivers yet another winning performance. The actor portrays the gray shades of his character with utmost ease and will make you want to root against him.

Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar deliver solid supporting performances. Rajpal Yadav’s short but sweet cameo in the film is one everyone was looking out for, and to their relief, he manages to soar high on all the expectations.

Direction

Rohit Dhawan, who also wrote the adapted screenplay for Shehzada, makes sure the audiences watching the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo doesn’t end up feeling like it's a copy-paste. The film has its own Bollywood touch to it and is top-notch with its action-sequences.

Music

The music of Shehzada is an absolute winner. The background music by Pritam Chakraborty stands out throughout the film and gives Shehzada just the boost it needs. Stand out tracks include the romantic number Mere Sawaal Ka by Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kholgade. Another solid track from the film is Character Dheela 2.0, which steals your attention with Kartik Aaryan’s trademark moves.

Overall

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada proves to be the massy entertainer that it promised to be. Even with a cliched plot and predictable twists, Shehzada manages to be a good one-time watch, all thanks to the star of the show, Kartik Aaryan. Watch it for the new superstar on the block, who won't leave you disappointed.