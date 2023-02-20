Shehzada: Kriti Sanon Is The Highest Paid Actor In The Film; Here’s The Fee Charged By The Cast

Kartik Aaryan’s recently released Shehzada witnessed an underwhelming box-office business in its first three days. The film directed by Rohit Dhawan faced a tough clash against Marvel’sAnt Man and the Wasp: Quantamania and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and failed to touch the Rs 20 crore mark at the box office.

Shehzada is the official Hindi language of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL). Take a look at the fee charged by the starcast of Shehzada:

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan turned producer for Shehzada by letting go of his fee for the film. In a recent interview, Kartik Aaryan revealed that the film was going through a financial crisis and someone needed to step up. The actor revealed that he let go of most of his fees and received a mere remuneration.

Kriti Sanon

Pairing alongside Kartik Aaryan for the second-time after Lukka Chuppi, Kriti Sanon became the highest paid actor in the film. Reportedly, the actor took home a paycheck of Rs 5 crore for her role of Kartik Aaryan’s love interest in the film.

Paresh Rawal

Playing a crucial supporting role in the film, veteran star Paresh Rawal was reportedly paid Rs 1.5 crore for his role.

Ronit Roy

Playing Kartik Aaryan’s real father and business tycoon Randeep Jindal in Shehzada, the actor was reportedly paid Rs 75 lakh.

Manisha Koirala

The veteran actor played the role of Kartik Aaryan’s mother in the film. Reports say that Manisha Koirala was paid Rs 1 crore for her role in Shehzada.

Shehzada was initially slated to be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, but was pushed by a week. Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kartik Aaryan revealed who decided postpone the release date of Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan told Siddharth Kanan, “I am a fan on Shah Rukh sir so I felt good when the decision to shift was taken. When a film is about to release, I’m saying one is big the other is small, I’m saying the film is already running. That film has worked really well.”

The actor further added, “To release the film then didn’t seem correct to the producers so they took a call to just delay it by a week which didn’t seem difficult. We went ahead with it.”