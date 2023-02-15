Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan’s Film OTT Rights Sold For THIS Jaw-Dropping Amount To Netflix

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming romantic comedy film Shehzada is all set for its theatrical release this Friday after being postponed twice. Also starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the film marks the Bhool Bhulaiyaa star’s debut project as a producer.

The pre-booking of tickets for Shehzada began earlier this week. According to reports, the film has already recovered over 70% of its budget by selling its digital streaming and music rights.

According to trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Shehzada has been made on a budget of Rs 85 crore, with Rs 65 crore being the cost of production and rest Rs 20 crore spent on print and advertisement. The music rights of the film were sold for Rs 10 crore, while Shehzada’s satellite rights were sold for Rs 15 crore.

Reportedly, Shehzada’s OTT rights have been sold to digital streaming giant Netflix for a whopping sum of Rs 40 crore. The overseas rights of the film have additionally been sold for Rs 5 crore.

Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada needs to collect Rs 40 crore at the box office to be declared a hit. Interestingly, reports indicate that Kartik Aaryan let go of his fees for this film and came on board as a producer instead.

Shehzada will be competing at the box-office with Marvel’s latest film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Both the films will be releasing on the same day, i.e. this Friday, February 17.

The Kartik Aaryan-film will also be facing a tough clash at the box-office with Shah Rulh Khan’s Pathaan, which has been successfully running in the theaters for over 3 weeks. Shehzada was earlier slated for a release on February 11, 2023 ahead of Valentine’s Day, but was pushed by Kartik Aaryan by a week, ‘out of respect’ for Shah Rukh Khan.

Also starring Paresh Rawal, Shehzada has been directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film is the official Hindi language remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vainkunthapurramaloo.