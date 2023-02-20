Shehzada Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Fails To Impress The Audiences, Collects THIS Much In 3 Days

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release, Shehzada, failed to impress the audience and critics alike. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles, released in cinemas on February 17, 2023.

Marking Kartik Aaryan’s debut film as a producer, the actor had massive hopes from Shehzada. But unfortunately, the film has underperformed at the box-office.

According to reports, Shehzada collected Rs 6 crore on Day 1, Rs 6.5 crore on Day 2. The film failed to show any massive growth on Day 3 and collected Rs 7.50 crore on Sunday. With this, Shehzada’s box office collections now stand at Rs 19.95 crore in 3 days. The collections are underwhelming compared to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which collected Rs 55.96 crore in just 3 days.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan opened up about letting go of his fees for Shehzada. The actor revealed in a recent interview how the film was going through a financial crisis and someone needed to step up.

"For this one. Initially, I was not onboard as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up,” Kartik Aaryan said in an interview to ETimes.

The actor further added, “So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came (into being)."

Kartik Aaryan was then asked if he received no remuneration for Shehzada, to which the actor said, "Almost, almost. In a way, that resulted in lessening some burden off the film. I signed the film, when I had not even signed Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, so... both films were hand-in-hand. Thankfully, this one's (Shehzada) budget was not much but it is an action film so it needed some budget.”

The actor further told ETimes, “And, there were certain issues we were facing at one point, because of which I had to give up (the remuneration). And, we are in a good spot, good situation right now."