Shehzada Box Office: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Fails Monday Test, Collects THIS Much In 4 Days

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release Shehzada has failed to perform at the box-office. The film faced a tough clash at the box-office against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.

Shehzada opened to a lukewarm response on its day of release on February 17, 2023. The film collected Rs 6 crore on Day 1, Rs 6.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3, taking its total collections to Rs 20.20 crore in its opening weekend.

According to reports, Shehzada managed to collect approximately Rs 2-3 crore on Day 4 of its release, which brings its total collection in 4 days to roughly around Rs 23 crore.

Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, along with Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala and Sachin Khedekar in pivotal roles. The film is the official Hindi language remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster film, Ala Vainkunthapurramuloo.

Kartik Aaryan did not charge any fee for his role in Shehzada. The actor revealed that the film was going through a financial crisis and someone needed to step up.

Shehzada’s box office collections are far behind Kartik Aaryan’s last release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The horror-comedy film collected Rs 55 crore in its opening weekend and became a blockbuster during its theatrical run.

Interestingly, Shehzada’s release date was pushed by a week with the blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Kartik Aaryan revealed who made the call to postpone the release date of the film.

“I am a fan on Shah Rukh sir so I felt good when the decision to shift was taken. When a film is about to release, I’m saying one is big the other is small, I’m saying the film is already running. That film has worked really well,” the actor said in his interview.

The actor further added, “To release the film then didn’t seem correct to the producers so they took a call to just delay it by a week which didn’t seem difficult. We went ahead with it," the actor was quoted as saying during his interaction.”