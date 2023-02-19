Shehzada Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Receives A Lukewarm Response On Day 2, Collects THIS Much

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Shehzada' has finally hit the theatres and is off to a slow start at the box office. The actor has set the expectation of the audience high after the big success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which collected around Rs 250 crore worldwide. Talking about Shehzada, the movie received a lukewarm response on the opening day and collected around Rs 6 crores.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shehzada collected Rs 6.65 crore at the box office on Day Two. In two days, the movie collected Rs 12.65 crore only.

#Shehzada falls flat… Fails to register *major* growth/jump on Day 2, despite #MahaShivratri holiday… The journey ahead [weekdays] appears to be unsteady, since the trending over the weekend is lacklustre… Fri 6 cr, Sat 6.65 cr. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr [+/-]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/971gnwXiDj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2023

The movie clashed with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania at the box office which had more advanced bookings than Shehzada. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is still running at the box office.

On Friday, YRF announced that they have reduced the ticket price of Pathaan to Rs 110. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the ticket price of Pathaan was reduced to Rs 200.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. It is the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

At the trailer launch of Shehzada, Kartik said that he hopes Shehzada earns more than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. "I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I hope it entertains the audience. I want more and more people to watch Shehzada," he said.

"Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is a massy family entertainer, which audience see in huge numbers," he further added.

Kriti talked about the success of Luka Chuppi and hoped that the audience will love her and Kartik again.

"I think, we look really good together. Our on-screen chemistry has been liked in Luka Chuppi, I hope people like it in Shehzada too. It's a glamorous avatar, which I had not done for a while. I hope people like it. We have got good tuning, we think alike and are very comfortable with each other. Nothing has changed, and I hope people love us a lot more than what they did in Luka Chuppi," Kriti said at the trailer launch.

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and Aashiqui 3. He is also working on a film with Kabir Khan.