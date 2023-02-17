Shehzada Box Office: Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon-Starrer To Have A Rocky Start On Day 1 | Report

Kartik Aaryan has set the expectation of the audience high after the big success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His film 'Shehzada' has finally hit the theatres and will clash Ant-Man 3 and Pathaan at the box office. However, it looks like Shehzada will have a rocky start at the box office as it will reportedly open to low numbers.

According to ETimes, Shehzada will only collect Rs 6 to 7 crores on Day One which is 50 per cent of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's opening day.

Meanwhile, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ant-Man collected around Rs 4.15 cr in three national chains till 3 pm. Whereas, Shehzada only collected Rs 1.63 cr in three national chains till 3 pm on Day One.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. It is the remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun in the lead role.

At the trailer launch of Shehzada, Kartik said that he hopes Shehzada earns more than Bhool Bulaiyaa 2. "I hope Shehzada is a bigger hit than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. I hope it entertains the audience. I want more and more people to watch Shehzada," he said.

"Fingers crossed. I hope Shehzada does well. Our industry needs it. The film is a massy family entertainer, which audience see in huge numbers," he further added.

Kriti talked about the success of Luka Chuppi and hoped that the audience will love her and Kartik again.

"I think, we look really good together. Our on-screen chemistry has been liked in Luka Chuppi, I hope people like it in Shehzada too. It's a glamorous avatar, which I had not done for a while. I hope people like it. We have got good tuning, we think alike and are very comfortable with each other. Nothing has changed, and I hope people love us a lot more than what they did in Luka Chuppi," Kriti said at the trailer launch.

The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.