Kartik Aaryan’s latest release, Shehzada, failed to charm the audiences. The film, which was released on February 17, 2023, received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike.

Starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Shehzada also features Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Sachin Khedekar, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. The film opened to underwhelming response at the box-office and faced a tough clash against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.

Shehzada collected Rs 6 crore on its opening day, Rs 6.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 4. On Day 5, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer showed no growth and managed to collect Rs 2.05 crore. With this, Shehzada box office collection till now stands at Rs 24.51 crore in India.

Notably, Shehzada’s release was pushed by a week owing to the overwhelming success of Pathaan. The film was earlier slated for a release on February 10, 2023 but was postponed by a week ‘out of respect’ for the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer.

Shehzada also faced a tough clash against Marvel’s latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, which released on the same date. The film starring Paul Rudd in the lead role managed to collect roughly around Rs 24 crore in 5 days.

Kartik Aaryan reportedly charged no fee for his role in Shehzada. The actor revealed in a recent interview how the film was going through a financial crisis and the makers needed someone to step up.

"For this one. Initially, I was not onboard as a producer for Shehzada. At first, I had taken my fees and remuneration. And then there was a crisis. The film was going through a crisis and they needed somebody to step up. So I asked my producer then I gave up my money. That is how this whole thing, production and me becoming a co-producer came (into being),” the actor told ETimes in an interview.