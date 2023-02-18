Shehzada Box Office Collection: Kartik Aaryan’s Family Drama Off To Weak Start, Collects THIS Much On Day 1

Kartik Aaryan's charm did not do much this time at the box office with his latest release 'Shehzada' directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film was reportedly able to collect Rs 7 Crore at the box office, and is much behind his career-best opener 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2.'

According to a report in Hindustan Times, trade analyst Sacnilk stated that the film has managed to only collect Rs 7 crore on day one. In contrast to his 2022's blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', the Anees Baazmee direction opened to Rs 14 Crore on the opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his figures on Twitter and wrote, "SHEHZADA NATIONAL CHAINS *DAY 1* STATUS… #Shehzada #PVR: 1.47 cr #INOX: 92 lacs #Cinepolis: 53 lacs Total: ₹ 2.92 cr."

The film faced the wrath of the Marvel film 'Antman And The Wasp: Quantumania' which is doing better at ticket windows. According to Taran Adarsh, he wrote, "#AntMan PVR: 2.35 cr #INOX: 1.05 cr #Cinepolis: 75 lacs Total: ₹ 4.15 cr."

'Shehzada' was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film starring Allu Arjun, titled, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.' The Hindi remake also features Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, and Sunny Hinduja. The film also marked the second collaboration of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan after appearing together in 'Luka Chuppi.'

On the other hand, 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' is the first movie in phase five of Disney's Marvel cinematic universe. Taking the superhero and resizing his powers into the Quantum realm, meeting new challenges, it meets the subatomic world.

The film is helmed by Peyton Reed and the film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michelle Pfeiffer. The third installment adds Jonathan Majors being the new antagonist, kang the conqueror in the film.