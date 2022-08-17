  • News
She-Hulk: Here's When And Where To Watch Marvel's Latest Hulk Series In India

She-Hulk Release Date And Time: Bruce Banner/ Hulk will also be featured in this latest edition of the Marvel series.

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 17 Aug 2022 11:18 AM IST
She-Hulk is all set to entertain fans on the OTT soon. She-Hulk is a half-hour legal comedy that follows Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/ The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

 Bruce Banner/ Hulk will also be featured in this latest edition of the Marvel series. The same is all set to hit Disney+Hotstar on August 18. Here's everything from date and time to a list of episodes and other details about She-Hulk.

She-Hulk Release Date and Time In India

The release date of the MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is August 18, 2022, in India. It will be available to stream at 12:30 pm IST on Thursday. You can enjoy all the episodes of the American series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+ Hotstar with the subscription. The series will stream in India on Thursday in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

She-Hulk Episodes:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1: August 18, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 2: August 25, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3: September 1, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4: September 8, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5: September 15, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6: September 22, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7: September 29, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8: October 6, 2022
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 9: October 13, 2022

She-Hulk- Cast Of The Series

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk:
Jameela Jamil as Titania
Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil
Josh Segarra as Augustus “Pug”
Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos
The series also stars Tim Roth and Benedict Wong as Wong

Meanwhile, She-Hulk hails from head writer Jessica Gao. Kat Cairo (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dead to Me) and Anu Valia serve as directors and executive producers.

