She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Meet Marvel's New Green Superhero Lawyer With A Daredevil Cameo | Watch

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4. Moreover, it will be MCU's eighth television series and will be the continuation of the Hulk films franchise. Tatiana Maslany will star in the titular role aka Jennifer Walters, who is the cousin of Hulk aka Bruce Banner. The show is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on August 17, 2022. MCU has also unveiled the second trailer of She-Hulk, revealing more about the storyline.

Sharing the trailer, Marvel Studios wrote, "Let’s do this. Watch the brand new trailer for #SheHulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series, streaming August 17 on @DisneyPlus."

When the first trailer was revealed, many fans complained about the VFX of the show. But the new trailer has made fans excited about the show. Bruce Banner can be seen training his cousin Jennifer Walters as she is the new hulk now. Moreover, She-Hulk can be seen breaking the fourth wall, which took the viewers by surprise. In the end, the trailer shows another superhero and fans think that it is Daredevil. Meanwhile, Wong from Doctor Strange also makes an appearance.

Apart from Titania Maslany and Mark Ruffalo, She-Hulk also stars Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth and Benedict Wong. Jameela Jamil, The Good Place actress, is the new addition to the MCU and will essay the role of Titania, who is a rival of She-Hulk with incredible strength.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has officially revealed some of its plans for phases 4 to 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Marvel will start Phase 5 with the films and shows like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The list includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, The Marvels, Blade, Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts.

Meanwhile, Phase 6 will commence with Fantastic Four and will end with two new Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.