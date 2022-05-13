New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is a queen of millions of hearts. The actress won hearts just by her simplicity and innocence in the show, and since then, fans have adored her. The actress enjoys a massive fan following online. Shehnaaz is an active social media user, and social media is her way of updating fans as she always shares pictures and videos online.

Recently, the Punjabi singer-actor took to her social media and shared a video, where she can be seen dancing to the crazily viral Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’ from Coke Studio. Pasoori is a viral track from Pakistani Coke Studio season 14 and is sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a red colour Kurti and palazzo as she performs her moves.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile." The caption was the lines from the track itself. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in the video.

Take a look at the video shared by Shehnaaz here:

The post garnered lakhs of likes and thousands of comments from fans. Fans spammed the comment section with love and fire emojis.

Recently, during an interview with ETimes, the actress talked about how badly she wanted people to notice her and get the kind of fame she is receiving now. The actress also revealed that there was a time when she was brutally trolled for her accent, was initially trolled for her accent, which is now her strength.

“I am enjoying the moment. It’s okay. Yahi cheez thi, jiske liye main pehle taras rahi thi… ki main kuch banun, ki main kuch aisa karun ki log mujhe dekhein, pasand karein (this is something I desperately wanted, that I do something that people love me)," Shehnaaz was quoted as saying ETimes.

Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's work front, the actress has slowly started resuming her work and was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The actress also appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show 'Shape of You'. Apart from that several media reports claimed that the actress will also work with Salman Khan for his upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

