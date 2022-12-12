Shehnaaz Gill’s Special Message For Sidharth Shukla On His Birth Anniversary Will Leave You Teary Eyed: ‘I Will See You Again’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill during an appearance on a reality show. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s close bond was one of the highlights of ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The duo shared a crackling chemistry and were dubbed fondly by their fans as ‘SidNaaz’.

December 12, 2022 marked Sidharth Shukla’s 42nd birth anniversary. To mark the special day, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media account to post a special message for her late friend.

Alongside a throwback picture of Sidharth Shukla during Bigg Boss 16, Shehnaaz wrote, “i will see you again. 12 12.” Take a look at her post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Several close friends of the duo took to the comments section of the post to react to Shehnaaz Gill’s post. Ken Fernandez, who was Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s close friend and stylist wrote, “always & forever . . And lets celebrate all the best memories . .of togetherness. . Cheers my friend. . We will celebrate you . . . !!!!” Another fan wrote, “Sidharth Shukla will always be remembered…”

One fan wrote, “She didn't celebrate his death anniversary but celebrating the birthday , cause he's alive in her.”

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla featured together in the 13th season of the controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The duo’s organic and authentic chemistry was loved by fans.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth’s close bond became the highlight of their season and they continued their bond even after the show ended. On September 2, 2021, Sidharth Shukla passed away after suffering from a heart attack. Shehnaaz took a break from her career and professional commitments and returned to promote her debut film, Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Honsla Rakh’.

Meanwhile on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has been keeping busy with her Bollywood debut film, Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Virender Singh.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is slated to release on Eid 2023. Shehnaaz Gill also has her talk show, ‘Desi vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’ that airs weekly on her YouTube channel.