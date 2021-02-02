Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have sent the internet into a frenzy after their picture went viral on all social media platforms. Read on to know more

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Punjabi actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill became a household name after her stint at Bigg Boss 13, she won the hearts of millions with her antics and her crackling chemistry with Sidharth Shukla. The rumoured couple who is popularly known as 'SidNaaz' enjoys a huge fan following on social media and ever since season 13 has ended their fans have been rooting for them and are waiting for the couple to accept their relationship in public.

Now amid all this, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sent the internet into a frenzy after their picture went viral on all social media platforms. In the viral pic, Shehnaaz can be seen donning sindoor and mangalsutra while she lovingly looks ar Sidharth. Well, the photo is photoshopped by a fan-page but after seeing this their fans are going berserk as they are waiting for the same to happen in real.

Here check out the viral pic of SidNaaz:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz share a great bond and have maintained the 'just friends' image in front of the media. They are often spotted hanging out in Mumbai together, also, a few days ago on Shehnaaz Gill's birthday, Sidharth and his family were seen giving 27-year-old actress midnight birthday bash.

Taking to Instagram Shehnaaz shared the videos from the celebration, in the first video, we can see her cutting the cake and asking everyone around her to sing the song. While in the second video, Sidharth and one more person were seen tossing the actress into the pool after swinging her for 27 times as a birthday bum.

Meanwhile, the actress is in news for one more reason, as per reports, Shehnaaz Gill is going to collaborate with rapper Badshah. She will be seen featuring in his recent track which is currently being shot in Jammu and Kashmir.

