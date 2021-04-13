In just an hour of sharing the video, Shehnaaz Gill's video had so far garnered 222,570 views, at the time of writing this article.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Shehnaaz Gill marked her entry in Bigg Boss season 13, she has managed to create a fan base for herself. Bigg Boss fame also makes sure to keep her fans hooked. Be it with her adorable videos or with her transformation pictures, she makes sure to keep her fans hooked. Not only this, Shehnaaz's fans also fondly calls her 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif.' Well, to treat her fans, Shehnaaz on Tuesday shared a video on her Instagram in which she was twirling in a ruffled skirt. Isn't she looking adorable?

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill was donning a black and pink ruffled skirt and she was twirling on the song Intentions. She was also flaunting her bangs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

As soon as she shared the video, fans started commenting on her video and said that she is looking a lot like Katrina Kaif. Well, we do agree with them. In this video, Shehnaaz is sharing some uncanny resemblance from Katrina Kaif's 'Singh Is Kinng' look. Well, to prove our point, we have a video of Katrina Kaif in which she was dancing to the song Jee Karda from the film Singh is Kinng.

In the video, Katrina was looking gorgeous and was flaunting her beautiful tresses. She was also carrying a skirt and was twirling in it. And, just like netizens, we also think Shehnaaz Gill is looking a lot like Katrina Kaif

Watch Katrina Kaif's video:

Many users complimented Shehnaaz's look in the video. One of the users wrote, "Aag lgadi yaar.. bhot sundar ho tum."

Another user wrote, "What a transformation."

Yet another wrote, "haaye what a transformation."

In just an hour of sharing the video, the video had so far garnered 222,570 views, at the time of writing this article.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma