New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Punjabi-singer Shehnaaz Gill rules millions of hearts with her innocence. Shehnaaz, who rose to fame after her appearance on Bigg Boss season 13, finally made her ramp walk debut. Shehnaaz turned showstopper at a fashion show in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The actress was seen walking down the ramp as a pretty and shy bride. Needless to say, Shehnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous in the video. Later, Shehnaaz was seen doing impromptu dance steps on the dance floor to Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Akhiyan De Samne'.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared a video where she can be seen walking down the ramp. The actress was seen wearing a red lengha and accessorised it with a mang tika and nose ring. The actress looked stunning and was also seen posing like a shy bride as she covered her face with her hands.

Later when the actress was joined by the designer on the stage, she broke into an impromptu dance to Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Akhiyan De Samne' and had some fun on the ramp before turning back. Shehnaaz walked the ramp for Samant Chauhan.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Debut walk done right!”

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. While one fan wrote, “Looked fabulous in your debut. A gorgeous bride.” Another commented, “Wow is an understatement”. A fan also commented that how beautifuly Shehnaaz walked the ramp to the song of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. “Wah Sidhu ka song or apki walk (Sidhu's song and your walk). MASHA ALLAH,” read a comment.

Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's work front, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsala Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. It is expected that Shehnaaz will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen