New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill who never fails to bless the feed of netizens with her adorable posts and fun videos, is back to spread her charm. Recently, the actress shared a few videos on her Instagram stories in which she was seen bursting into laughter as she gets into a fun conversation with her crew members in Punjabi.

The Shona-Shona actress was looking beautiful as ever in the videos in her classy look. Talking about her look, she was carrying a black puffer jacket, and her hair was styled in loose curls that aced up her top-notch style game. She was also heard saying, "dress dikh jaani meri." Her caption read, "Masti Time."

Swiping to the next video, she was also heard saying, "mainu aa rahi nind, naal hi aa jandi hai mainu.( I am feeling sleepy, though I instantly sleep.)

Shehnaaz was also heard ranting to the crew members about food and sleep. One of the crew members was heard replying to her in Punjabi, "mai kehni aa sare ke sare kutte hai." (I am telling you everyone's dog).

The Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, who gained fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 13 is currently in Canada for the shoot of her upcoming film Honsla Rakh. The actress also shared a few pictures on Instagram in which she was seen flaunting her casual look.

In the photos, she was donning a black crop sweatshirt with blue wide-legged pants. Shehnaaz kept her makeup minimal and her beautiful smile was doing the magic. As soon as she shared the photos, they went viral. The pictures had garnered 9,80,869 likes.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Badshah's song Fly. The song had garnered 2.3 crore views, at the time of writing this article.

