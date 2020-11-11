Santokh said that Shehnaaz has even turned down his request to pose for pictures with the children of family friends, read full story here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill who shot to fame with her Bigg Boss 13 stint is grabbing headlines again but this time because of her father. Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has now vowed down that he will never speak to Shehnaaz again as she does not care about her family and does not tell them anything about her life.

Santokh said that Shehnaaz was in Chandigarh a few days back for her music video shoot but did not pay a visit to her family, who just lives two hours away from Chandigarh. He also said that he found out about Sana being there through the media and he does not even have the number of her manager to get in touch with her.

Santokh told a news portal Tellychakkar.com, "Shehnaaz was in Chandigarh for her shoot but did not even informed us and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him.”

He further said, "Now when will we get a chance to see her, even I do not know, as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager’s contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life!”

Santokh also said that Shehnaaz is behaving all rude and has even turned down his request to pose for pictures with the children of family friends.

He said, "I have a few family friends whose kids wanted to get pictures clicked with her as they love her, however, when I requested her she refused saying that there will be too many people and that she doesn’t have time for that. She should at least meet her fans in Punjab if she has come here."

