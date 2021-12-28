New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise shook everyone, including his family and close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Ever since, the actor's death, the actress has been laying low on social media, and trying to cope with the situation. Recently, the Punjabi singer-actress was spotted at manager Kaushal Joshi's engagement party. In the pics and videos doing rounds on social media, the actress looked gorgeous adorning a black cocktail dress and was seen dancing with her friends.

However, it seems this hasn't gone down well with Bigg Boss 13 fame and co-contestant Asim Riaz. Taking to his Twitter handle, he took a sly dig at the actress dancing and having fun at the party. He wrote, "Just saw few dancing clips… seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld."

This tweet came hours after Shehnaaz's dancing videos from the party went viral over the internet. Though Asim didn't mention any name in his tweet, Sidnaaz's fans concluded that he is targetting Shehnaaz, and soon after, they were lashing out at the model on Twitter. Even TV actor Karenvir Bohra hit back at the model, and without mentioning his name, he tweeted, "I feel like retweeting this again, coz some people just can't see others smile, and specially when they're trying to coming out of a dark place. It's got nothing to do with the #newworld, it's called #tryingtoheal."

I feel like retweeting this again, coz some people just can't see others smile, and specially when they're trying to coming out of a dark place. It's got nothing to do with the #newworld, it's called #tryingtoheal. 🙏 https://t.co/yOClPaB3F4 — Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) December 27, 2021

On Tuesday, the hashtag 'SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ' started trending on the top of Twitter as fans are slamming him Asim over his tweet. One of the users wrote, "First time taking part in negative trend... But this ones is not only for Shehnaaz but for each person out there who is judged for trying to live after heartbreaking loss. Shame on everyone who tries to pass these kind of disgusting judgements. SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ."

Another wrote, "If this is for #ShehnaazGill then I just feel bad fr Asim. 1st of all he has NO rights 2 judge sm1 like that. N shehnaz has no life left? She’ll do wat makes her happy! It’s sick & sad that Asim doesn’t understand hw grief works. Love to @ishehnaaz_gill SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ"

SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ https://t.co/vveunOM9rK — Shweta Rashmi (@shwetarashmi67) December 27, 2021

Yesterday kV quoted this tweet that means Asim said this how pathetic Asim Riaz is

SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ pic.twitter.com/jNRDvQZJ76 — ✨Pankhudi ✨ (@khan_pankhudi) December 28, 2021

Asim after showing his regressive mentality on questioning a grieving person, now trying all the ways to gain sympathy is what this pic depicts



SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ#OurPrideShehnaaz https://t.co/55RFFvAPZK — anonymous-girl (@anonymous1gi) December 28, 2021

The truly closest people will never forget their beloved ones until their hearts are not beating. Your understanding level cannot comprehend that, you think you have superior aura but you are the most superlative nalla.



SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — Hemant Kumar (@HemantK61928583) December 28, 2021

We are with you @ishehnaaz_gill. It's your life your choice. You have right to be happy and enjoy your life. Being a #Sidheart I am telling this always be happy. Now move on and live your life happily.



SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — Ishwor (@Ishwor010) December 28, 2021

the funny part is doesnt even matter if #AsimRiaz did it for #ShehnaazGill or not ( which was obvious ) he was schooling some grieving person how to behave on social media . Such regressive mentality

SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ#OurPrideShehnaaz https://t.co/RRkH2EvRhB — anonymous-girl (@anonymous1gi) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill attended her manager's engagement party, which was attended by several popular faces, Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani. A video of the same went viral, where Shehnaaz, along with others, was dancing on a popular Marathi hit song Zingaat.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv