New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise shook everyone, including his family and close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Ever since, the actor's death, the actress has been laying low on social media, and trying to cope with the situation. Recently, the Punjabi singer-actress was spotted at manager Kaushal Joshi's engagement party. In the pics and videos doing rounds on social media, the actress looked gorgeous adorning a black cocktail dress and was seen dancing with her friends.

However, it seems this hasn't gone down well with Bigg Boss 13 fame and co-contestant Asim Riaz. Taking to his Twitter handle, he took a sly dig at the actress dancing and having fun at the party. He wrote, "Just saw few dancing clips… seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat..…. #Newworld."

This tweet came hours after Shehnaaz's dancing videos from the party went viral over the internet. Though Asim didn't mention any name in his tweet, Sidnaaz's fans concluded that he is targetting Shehnaaz, and soon after, they were lashing out at the model on Twitter. Even TV actor Karenvir Bohra hit back at the model, and without mentioning his name, he tweeted, "I feel like retweeting this again, coz some people just can't see others smile, and specially when they're trying to coming out of a dark place. It's got nothing to do with the #newworld, it's called #tryingtoheal."

On Tuesday, the hashtag 'SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ' started trending on the top of Twitter as fans are slamming him Asim over his tweet. One of the users wrote, "First time taking part in negative trend... But this ones is not only for Shehnaaz but for each person out there who is judged for trying to live after heartbreaking loss. Shame on everyone who tries to pass these kind of disgusting judgements. SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ."

Another wrote, "If this is for #ShehnaazGill then I just feel bad fr Asim. 1st of all he has NO rights 2 judge sm1 like that. N shehnaz has no life left? She’ll do wat makes her happy! It’s sick & sad that Asim doesn’t understand hw grief works. Love to @ishehnaaz_gill SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ"

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill attended her manager's engagement party, which was attended by several popular faces, Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani. A video of the same went viral, where Shehnaaz, along with others, was dancing on a popular Marathi hit song Zingaat.

