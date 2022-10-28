Shehnaaz Gill’s Down To Earth Nature Wins Over Social Media As She Dines Sitting On The Floor | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has been a social media sensation ever since she appeared on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’. The diva, who called herself ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ has become a fan favorite post her stint on the show.

Shehnaaz Gill never ceases to amaze her fans with her down to earth nature. Recently, the actor shared a video on her YouTube channel where she can be seen touring Dubai for two days.

Titled ‘48 hours in Dubai’, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen dining on the floor in the video and going to the streets to do grocery shopping. Her authenticity and modesty has won over her fans on social media.

“Shehnaaz such pure down to earth treating fans like her friends and respected them by eating on the floor in basic manner. No airs of superstar. Her bonding with her crew is like family. Thank you Shehnaaz for giving us this beautiful gift of allowing us into your life. Thank you,” wrote one user in the comments section of the video.

“Shehnaaz is so grounded & simple & humble & Loving. Wonderful human. God's chosen child,” read another comment. “She is so humble and down to Earth , the way she connects with her fan and the way she treats her team , no celebrity treat their fans like her . Lots of love from Pakistan,” wrote another user on YouTube.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz Gill starred in the 2021 comedy film ‘Honsla Rakh’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The ‘Bigg Boss’ star will be making her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Also starring Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam, the film is being helmed by Farhad Samji.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is slated to release on Eid 2023.