New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss fame and Internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill is going to turn a year older on January 27. The Punjabi ki Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actress and singer. Ahead of her birthday, we are going to bring some iconic dialogues of the queen of entertainment. Shehnaaz has managed to add some spice in our daily usual life with her punjabi accent' dialogues, and we are sure you will go ROFL after going through her dialogues.

1. "Meri koi feelings nahin hai, twada kutta tommy, sada kutta kutta"

One of the most viral dialogues of Shehnaaz Gill and everyone's favourite is Twada Kutta Tommy, Sadda Kutta Kutta. This dialogue went viral after Yashraj Mukhjate made a rap version of it and left everyone in splits. This dialogue was from the snippets of her journey in the BB 13 house that still holds the potential of going viral even today.



2. "Baar baar kehte ho over-acting karti hoon! Tu mera director hai? Main teri heroine hoon?"

3. "Mujhe attention chahiye!"

4. "Haii, kasam lage!"

5. "Whatever! Nevermind!"

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh also wished her a very happy birthday with a heartfelt wish. He was heard saying, “Shehnaaz’s birthday is on the way. And from my end, I would like to wish Shehnaaz and her fans a very good wish. You people really love Shehnaaz and I want you all to like her the same way. From my end, Happy birthday to you Shehnaaz.”

Earlier, the father-daughter duo was not on talking terms as the actresses' father was upset with her as she didn’t visit her family even though she was just two hours away from her home. However, Gill's father has now taken back his promise and has said that he loves his daughter and cannot be angry with her.

