New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill has been in trauma since almost two months ever since her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla passed away in September. Although, being a professional the actress resumed her work but refrained to post anything on social media.

Recently, the first thing Shehnaaz shared on her official Instagram handle post Sidharth's demise was her tribute to him. Yes, the actress released a music video titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai' in the memory of late Sidharth Shukla which featured precious moments spent with him onscreen. That's not all, Shehnaaz even sang the song herself.

While people loved her tribute and showered praises, a section of social media called her out for using Sidharth's name to sell her video. But, Shehnaaz's dear friend and TV actor Aly Goni came to the rescue and slammed the trolls and shut them up with a tweet.

He took to his official social media handle to reply to a troll and said, “Stop it guys seriously”. In another tweet he clarified that his tweet was for trolls. "I think there is a misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha..#peaceout," Aly wrote.

I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.. ✌️ #peaceout — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

Meanwhile, watch Shehnaaz Gill's 'Tu Yaheen Hai' song here:

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla bonded in the show Bigg Boss 13 where they met for the first time. The two kept their alleged relationship under wraps and hardly ever spoke about it. Meanwhile, later Shukla passed away on September 2 this year due to heart attack.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal