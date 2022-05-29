New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a shocking incident, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, on Sunday. The news comes just after the state government withdrew his security cover. The singer was 27 years old and joined the Congress party in November 2021, before the Punjab elections. Sidhu Moosewala was a famous face in the Punjabi music industry and was adored by millions of people. The singer had a strong fandom and was not only loved by Indian fans, but also enjoyed a massive fan following overseas.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that several bullets hit Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

As soon as the heartbreaking news of the singer's demise went on national television, several celebs expressed their grief and offered condolences to the family of the deceased on Twitter.

Music composer-director Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter and called it a 'sad day' and wrote, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!"

On the other hand, actor Sophie Choudry also expressed her grief on the incident and wrote, "This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad".

Take a look here:

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list.



I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten.



What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

This is such tragic & shocking news!! #sidhumoosewala shot dead in Punjab. A music icon, a legend! My deepest condolences to his family & his fans across the world. Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice. May God grant his soul peace. This is truly sad💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/LKZUXh3mxh — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) May 29, 2022

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

shocked and devastated… this can’t be true man. #sidhumoosewala — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

Nooo!!! Siddhu Moosewala ??? Is this true ??? What’s going on?!? — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 29, 2022

It’s shocking 😔 — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) May 29, 2022

Veer kuch likhen nu nahe hai bus rona aa reha. Waheguru mehr kare parivar teh. Waheguru 🙏🏻🙏🏻💔💔💔

RIP Veere #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/7D6iAt8Z02 — Prince Narula (@princenarula88) May 29, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen