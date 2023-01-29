Shehnaaz Gill To Star In Nikkhil Advani's Women-Centric Film? Here's What We Know

Shehnaaz Gill is currently one of the most prominent rising stars in Bollywood and is climbing the ladder of success daily. As fans are eagerly waiting for Shehnaaz's big Bollywood debut, she has reportedly been roped in for another Bollywood project. Shehnaaz will reportedly star in Nikkhil Advani's women-centric film.

According to a report by ETimes, Shehnaaz will reportedly star alongside Vaani Kapoor in the film.

“It’s a women-led film and every actress will have an equally prominent role. The shoot was originally scheduled to commence last year. However, it got delayed due to weather conditions and will now go on floors in March in Bhopal. Shehnaaz is working hard to sink her teeth deep into the character. In fact, she is also training in acting to better her craft,” a source was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Neither Shehnaaz nor the filmmaker has confirmed the news yet. Earlier, it was also reported that Shehnaaz will be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s women centric film. The movie will reportedly star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar as well. There is confirmation regarding this project yet.

“Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying by ETimes.

Talking about Shehnaaz's Bollywood debut, she will star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. Apart from Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will have a cameo in the film as well. The movie will release on Eid 2023.