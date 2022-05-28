New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill gained a lot of fame after she appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss season 13. Slowly, Shehnaaz became one of the famous names in the industry. Recently the actress was hitting the headlines when rumours surfaced online that she will make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now, as per a new report, the actress will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in the film.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Shehnaaz will be seen having romantic relations with popular Punjabi Singer Jassie Gill in the film. Reports also claim that Shehnaaz will be seen in an important role in the film and will have an adorable story along with the Punjabi singer. Further, the reports suggest that earlier, it was set that Shenaaz will romance Ayush Sharma in the film. However, due to unknown reasons, Ayush had to drop the move which led to the decision of Shehnaaz to romance Jassie Gill.

Apart from that, the reports also claim that since Ayush walked out of the film, his character has been completely re-written and someone is yet to take his place in the film.

Another media report also claimed that dancer-host-actor Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

About the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

The movie features popular south actress Pooja Hegde. The film mark Shehnaaz's Bollywood debut. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the shooting of the film has been started. Recently, Salman Khan took to his social media handle and shared his first look from the film.

Apart from that, the makers of the film are planning on a tentative date for the release of the film.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen