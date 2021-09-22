Makers of Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' starring Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Diljit Dosanjh spilled the beans about resuming shooting for the film. They even spoke about the actress's condition post rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla's demise.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Diljir Dosanjh's upcoming Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' is one of the prime projects of the regional cinema this year. However, the shooting of the film is not possible currently as Shehnaaz is undergoing a tough time post rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise on September 2, due to a heart attack.

The makers of the film have spilled the beans about the shooting date of the film saying that they have postponed it. Yes, as per the producers, they had planned to work on a promotional song of 'Honsla Rakh' on September 15, however, since Shehnaaz is not in the condition to come to work currently they have decided to shift the date of shooting.

Speaking about the same with Times of India, film's producer Diljit Thind said, "We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn't happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has been shooting for the film with Diljit Dosanjh and kept her fans updated on social media with the pictures. Take a look

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's rumoured love affair started with the reality show Bigg Boss 13 where the two stayed together in the house for months. Sidharth went on to win the show meanwhile Shehnaaz aka Sana emerged as one of the top finalists.

Post Bigg Boss too, their alleged romance continued to blossom and the duo even appeared in a few music videos, reality shows and in public together.

Talking about Honsla Rakh, the film was set to release on October 15, 2021.

