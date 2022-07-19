Shehnaaz Gill To Join Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar In Rhea Kapoor's Untitled Project: Report

Shehnaaz Gill has been hitting headlines these days due to the buzz around her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actress has already signed her second film before the release of her debut movie. According to a report by Times Of India, Shehnaaz will star in Rhea Kapoor's film.

The film will be directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani. As per the reports, the movie will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar. According to the Times of India, a source close to the development revealed that Shehnaaz will be seen in a different avatar. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying by Time of India.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will star in Salman Khan's film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie will hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

Shehnaaz recently made her ramp debut in the first edition of Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week. She walked for Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan, who presented the grand finale show. Shehnaaz was dressed as a bride for the designer and wore a red lehenga, which impressed her fans. The pictures from Shehnaaz's ramp walk went viral on social media, and her fans felt proud of her new achievement.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her appearance on the reality TV show Bigg Boss. She became a fan favourite and there is no looking back for her since then. She was last seen in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, along with Diljit Dosanjh.