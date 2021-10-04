New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sidharth Shukla's demised came in as shock for many but it shook Sidharth's rumored girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill to her core. The actress ever since has not been able to fully recovered from the shock. Shehnaaz Gill has not made any public appearance so far but as per the latest reports, she can resume her work soon.

Last month poster of her new movie 'Honsla Rakh' got released, but the actress didn't promote the film on any of her social media handles. Now it is learned that the actress might resume her shoot for the pending promotional song of the film from October 7.

The said song was supposed to be shot in mid-September but got delayed because Shehnaaz was not ready to start her work again. Now the producer of the movie Diljit Thind has revealed to Etimes in an interview that Shehnaaz is ready to work again. She is healing day by day.

Diljit Thind, Hosnsla Rakh producer said, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa."

He further added, “She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitment. She is like family and that’s the reason we don’t wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity.”

Talking about the movie, Honsla Rakh also features Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa apart from Shehnaaz. The movie was filmed during the Pandemic in Canada. The movie will be released in theatres this Dussehra on October 15th.

Posted By: Ashita Singh