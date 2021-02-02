Recently, Shehnaaz Gill wrapped the music video shoot of Shreya Ghoshal's romantic song. Now the actress has shared some pictures from Kashmir and as soon as she shared the photos it went viral, check deets inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is surely on a roll and is giving back to back hit numbers. Her fans never get bored of her and they know how to trace the hint of her upcoming projects, and now they have traced the hint of the possible collaboration of 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' with 'Punjabi Munda'- Badshah. Recently, the actress wrapped the music video shoot of Sheya Ghoshal's romantic song. Now Shehnaaz has shared some pictures from Kashmir and as soon as she shared the photos it went viral and netizens are asking 'Is Sana there for a music video with Badshah?'

The popular shutterbug Viral Bhayani also shared a few pictures of Shehnaaz on his social media and he wrote, "#shehnaazgill in Jammu Kashmir for @badboyshah new track #Shehnaazians." As Viral shared the post, it was liked by Badshah himself, and that cleared many things to the social media users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After this, the netizens started trending 'Shehnaaz X Badshah'. The Indian Express also reported that the upcoming song of Badshah will be the typical pop song and in that Shehnaaz will be seen.

One of the users wrote, "Two Hit Makers Collaborating For a BlockBuster"

Another user wrote, "Okayyyyy so Badshah liked the post too, it's officially confirmed We're getting a hugeeee project!!!"

If It's Shehnaaz X Badshah then it has to be T-series or Sony Music.



A deadly collab 🔥🔥🔥



Can't wait 🥳🥳#ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill



Pc : Sanaya Singh pic.twitter.com/AfoUDF2T8m — 𝐀𝐒𝐑🍁 The 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐍𝐚𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@ASRakaFanBoy) February 1, 2021

Shehnaaz X Badshah



Two Hit Makers Collaborating For a BlockBuster 🔥#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/FlvUG6HrOQ — BADSHAH FC (@its_badshahboy) February 1, 2021

Yet another wrote, "Once upon A Time Shehnaaz Gill Said Mujhe Life Me Loyalty Nahi Milti Me PYAAR Ki Bhooki Hu.. And Today She Ruling The Whole TREND list Seriously I'm Really Happy FOR Her Success This is START More More Success Come Inshallah"

Can't keep calm becz it's

Shehnaaz X badshah pic.twitter.com/ecCCxlxrcB — Suru 💅 (@suru_sayyed) February 1, 2021

Earlier, the Bigg Boss fame was starred in Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's song Shona Shona in which she shared the screen space with Sidharth Shukla. The song Shona Shona has crossed over 10 crore views in just 2 months of its release. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz were in Bigg Boss 13 house and fans loved their amazing chemistry, and even after the show, fans are still not over the duo.

