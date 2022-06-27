Shehnaaz Gill Steals The Show With Her Blasting Performance At Umang 2022

Big Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. The actress who won millions of hearts with her innocence has once again swept off the feet of her fans with her blasting performance at Umang 2022. The actress was seen grooving on ‘The Punjaabban Song’ from Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani’s latest movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’.

Apart from The Punjaabban Song, the actress also danced to her popular songs ‘Hauli Gidhe Vich Nach Patloni’ and ‘Kurta Pajama’. The actress was seen wearing a pink outfit. Shehnaaz had set the stage on fire with her performance, and people just loved her energetic performance in Umang.

What is Umang 2022?

The event is an annual charity show organised by the Mumbai police. Every year the event is organised on a huge level, and this year as well the event witnessed the biggest celebrities from Bollywood who performed to entertain the police force. The B-town celebs in the show also expressed their gratitude towards the police and their relentless service.

As soon as the video of Shehnaaz went online, fans went crazy, and the micro-blogging site Twitter was flooded with clips of Shehnaaz's performance.

From BB13 to now!

some things never change:’)

always the hottest performer out there🥵#ShehnaazAtUmang2022 @ishehnaaz_gill maar hi daloge kya?🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/XroZZ9FJU9 — Tan🦋🖤 • SKGS 🌻 (@biryaniXwine) June 26, 2022

There @ishehnaaz_gill has set stage on Fire and here #Shehnaazians are setting Twitter on Fire... Trending at Top in no time like always... #ShehnaazAtUmang2022 pic.twitter.com/qVrr9SHWYn — Dushyant (@Its_Dushhyant) June 26, 2022

A few days back, Shehnaaz made her ramp walk debut, when she walked the ramp for Samant Chauhan. The actress broke into an impromptu ramp walk and was seen doing 'Bhangra' on late singer Sidhu Moosewala's song 'Akhiyan De Samne'.

Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's work front, the actress was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. Now, the actress is reportedly set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's next tentatively titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also, there were lots of reports doing rounds on the internet that stated, that Shehnaaz will share the screen with Salman Khan for No Entry Mein Entry, along with South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.