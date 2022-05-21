New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill is everyone's favourite, and the proof was Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday celebration. Last night, Shehnaaz was spotted at the birthday party where the bond between Giorgia Andriani and Shehnaaz was the highlight event. The videos of the Shehnaaz and Giorgia are doing rounds on the internet.

Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was seen wearing an LBD with a high slit, whereas Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnazz was seen wearing a white co-ord set. The bond between the former and latter was evident during the entire even. In the video, shehnaaz can be seen giving a bite of the birthday cake to Giorgia. Later, Shehnaaz can be seen giving a kiss to Giorgia's cheek. Apart from that, Arbaaz can also be seen standing behind Shehnaaz.

See the video here:

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis as they were ecstatic to see their favourite actress smiling. Meanwhile, in the other video, Shehnaaz was seen talking to Arbaaz, while Giorgia cuts her birthday cake.

Take a look at the video here:

Shehnaaz has a close bond with Salman Khan and his family. Shehnaaz met Salman on Bigg Boss season 13. Shehnaaz was also spotted at Arpita Khan's Eid party earlier this month.

Meanwhile, on Shehnaaz's work front, the actress has finally resumed her work after the untimely demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. For the unversed, Sidharth died in 2021 due to a cardiac arrest, and the incident shook the entire nation.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Apart from that, Shehnaaz is reportedly to be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' opposite Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. This will mark Shehnaaz's Bollywood debut.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen