New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Shehnaaz Gill surprised her fans on Saturday when she took to her social media profile and uploaded a video herself where she can be seen singing on the stage. The video is from the new promo of Colors TV’s reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan.

At the beginning of the video, the actress can be seen saying, “Mere andar bhi na ek hunar hai ki jo mujhe bohot hi zyada khushi deta hai aur sukoon deta hai (I have a talent in me too, that gives me a lot of happiness and peace)", and later can be seen singing 'Ranjha' from the movie 'Shershaah'

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a gorgeous pink colour gown as she croons the soulful song. The post has so far garnered 1.6 million views and more than 27 thousand comments. While one fan commented, "You are looking so soft and dreamy (sic)." Another wrote, "U r the true example for girls who are broken that no matter what life throw at you always get up and shine again (sic)."

A few days back, the actress uploaded a set of pictures from her latest Daboo Ratnani photoshoot. The 28-year-old actress can be seen wearing a black dress in which she looked absolutely stunning.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz also shared a video on YouTube with spiritual Guru BK Shivani and titled it as 'Reset and Restart'. During the video, the actress talked about dealing with negativity, pain, and loss and how she lost the desire to live.

See video here:

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress has also appeared in several music videos, including Bhula Dunga, Shona Shona, and Kurta Pyjama.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen