Shehnaaz Gill Shares Cover Of Sunidhi Chauhan's Lae Dooba, Impressed Fans Hail 'Beautiful Voice And Heart'

Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has won millions of hearts with her innocence. The Punjabi actress has been in the limelight ever since she appeared in the reality show. However, recently, the actress gave a glimpse of her hidden talent to her fans.

Shehnaaz enthralled her fans with her singing skills with her melodious rendition of Lae Dooba. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen recording herself as she sang the song. The original track was from the movie Aiyaar and featured Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The song was originally sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing a black and white striped crop top as she stood in front of the microphone to sing the romantic lyrics of the Aiyaary song.

Take a look at the video shared by Shehnaaz here:

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Fans were enthralled by Shehnaaz's performance. While one fan wrote, “Beautiful voice with a beautiful heart,” another added, “So soothing voice.” Another fan commented, “How sweet Shehnaaz dil Jeet liya aap ne (How sweet Shehnaaz, you’ve won my heart).”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The former Bigg Boss contestant made the announcement of her debut by sharing a motion teaser of her Instagram profile.

While sharing the announcement, Shehnaaz wrote, “Kisi Ke liye Voh Bhai hai Aur Kisi Ki Jaan… Announcing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier named 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. However, the name was changed to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Earlier, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, there were reports that the actor walked out of the film.