New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill is the queen of million hearts. The actor and singer surely know how to create an impact on people with her charming smile. Ever since Shehnaaz appeared on the reality TV show Bigg Boss season 13, the actress has got a massive fan following. Recently, the actress shared a picture on her social media account, and it was loved by her fans.

Shehnaaz took to her Twitter recently and shared a childhood picture of herself. In the picture, Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in a denim dress and paired up with a full sleeve white top. To complete the look, she added a hairband. Needless to say, the little Shehnaaz looked adorable and the cutest in the picture.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “When everything was so wonderful, and life was so simple!!”

Take a look at the picture shared by Shehnaaz here:

When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !! pic.twitter.com/9TJ9b54ANm — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 3, 2022

Soon after the picture was shared, Shehnaaz's fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis. The picture soon went viral on the internet, and fans are in complete awe. Fans reacted to the picture and called the actress cute. While one wrote, ‘You are a very cute and pure soul’, another user tweeted, “Baby gusse mein kyu ho (Why are you angry)?"

Some fans even shared Shehnaaz's rumoured boyfriend and late actor Sidharth Shukla's childhood pictures on social media.

A few days back, another childhood picture went viral on the internet. In the picture, Shehnaaz can be seen along with her family. In the picture, Shehnaaz can be seen sitting in her father's lap while her mother and brother also accompany her.

While talking about Shehnaaz's work front, the actress recently appeared in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz also appeared in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 where she paid a special tribute to Sidharth Shukla.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen