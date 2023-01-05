Shehnaaz Gill Shares A Fun BTS Video With Guru Randhawa Ahead Of Their Song Release | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill has always been the talk of the town ever since she participated in Bigg Boss Season 15. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut as well but now she will feature in a music video with singer Guru Randhawa. Shehnaaz shared a fun behind the scene video with Guru Randhawa in which the two can be seen posing together.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Caption khud likh loMujhe nhi kuch samaj aa raha."

Shehnaaz and Guru will be seen in the song 'Moon Rise' which will release on January 10, 2023.

Sharing another BTS video, Shehnaaz wrote, "You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot. Moon is rising on 10th January 2023."

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, along with Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The movie will release on Eid 2023.

Shehnaaz was recently honoured at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards 2022. At the award ceremony, she made her fans emotional after thanking the late actor Sidharth Shukla in her speech.

“I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing in me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," Shehnaaz said in her speech.

She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's female-centric film helmed by Rhea Kapoor. “Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying in Times of India.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', along with Diljit Dosanjh.