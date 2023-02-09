Shehnaaz Gill, Shahid Kapoor Get Into A Fun Banter During 'Farzi' Promotions, Fans Ask Them To Do Movie Together | Watch

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his web series 'Farzi' and is busy promoting the show as well. The actor met Shehnaaz Gill recently to promote Farzi and had a fun chat with her. During their conversation, Shehnaaz shared a hilarious incident in which she spotted Shahid outside YRF's office but did not recognise him.

Shehnaaz said, "Had I realised, I would have grabbed you. I mean I would have stopped you to say hi, hello." To this Shahid had a hilarious response and the two burst into laughter.

Shahid told Shehnaaz, "Jo mujhe pakadta hai, main bhi use pakad leta hun, so keep that in mind. (Whoever catches me, I catch them back too. So, keep that in mind)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

And Shehnaaz responded, "I like it, I am sensitive. You don’t know me. I am very chill bro."

Earlier, Shehnaaz also posted some pictures with Shahid during the promotions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Talking about Farzi, the series will release on February 10, 2023, on Prime Video.

The official synopsis of Farzi reads, "Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist is catapulted into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting when he creates the perfect fake currency note, even as Michael, a fiery, unorthodox task force officer wants to rid the country of the counterfeiting menace. In this thrilling cat-and-mouse race, losing is not an option!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Zakir Hussain, Chittranjan Giri, Jaswant Singh Dalal and Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait and Regina Cassandra.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will reportedly star in Nikkhil Advani's women-centric film along with Vaani Kapoor. Neither Shehnaaz nor the filmmaker has confirmed the news yet.

Shehnaaz will soon make her Bollywood debut in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and will be seen along with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Jassie Gill, among others. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. The movie will release on Eid 2023.