Shehnaaz Gill Sets The Ramp On Fire As She Turns Showstopper For Friend And Designer Ken Ferns

Shehnaaz Gill at the ‘Indian Designer Show Season 4’ in New Delhi on Sunday. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill took over the ramp for friend and designer Ken Ferns on Sunday night. The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ star walked the ramp at the ‘Indian Designer Show Season 4’ held in New Delhi last night.

Shehnaaz Gill looked gorgeous in a lustrous pink gown that was adorned with multi-coloured floral sequins and linear embellishments on the trail. The diva put on some dewy makeup to add to her ‘floral’ vibes at the event.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media. “She nailed it!!! 💥💥💥💥💥 IDS SHOWSTOPPER SHEHNAAZ,” wrote one user on Twitter. “Such a great standing ovation from the fanssss ♥️💘💃🤗😍🥰 IDS SHOWSTOPPER SHEHNAAZ,” wrote another. Take a look:

Not just Shehnaaz Gill, several other Bollywood celebrities too were in attendance at the recently held ‘Indian Designer Show Season 4’. Other Bollywood celebs too arrive for the show were Daisy Shah and Nargis Fakhri, who walked for designer Amit Bharadwaj. Sonakshi Sinha walked the ramp with ace fashion designer Rocky S.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill recently won the Rising Star of Bollywood award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night held in Dubai. In her winning speech, the ‘Bigg Boss’ star paid a special tribute to Sidharth Shukla, with whom she shared a close bond on and off the show.

“Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hu …thank you meri life me aane ke lie aur merpe itna invest kiya ki aaj main yaha tak phuchi hu…this is for you Sidharth Shukla (I want to thank someone…Thank you for coming into my life. I am whatever today is all because of you..this is for you Sidharth Shukla,” Shehnaaz Gill wrote via her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill will be making her big Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film will also star Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vijender Singh.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is slated to be released in the cinemas on Eid 2023.