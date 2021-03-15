On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Badshah's song Fly. She will also be seen in Diljit Dosanjh starrer film Honsla Rakh.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 13 fame, Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in Canada for the shoot of her upcoming film, Honsla Rakh, is making sure to raise the mercury level with her scintillating pictures. Recently, the actress shared photos on her Instagram in which she was looking gorgeous as she was flaunting her fit body.

Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures in which she was donning an orange crop top with boyfriend jeans. She was looking sultry in the photos as she was flaunting her toned figure. In the picture, it was seen that she kept her makeup in a light peachy tone and her brow game was on fleak. Her hair was styled in loose waves.

Have a dekko at her photos here:

Isn't she looking like a chic bomb?

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments for her look. One of the users wrote, "Omg looking so beautiful my munchkin I love you."

Another wrote, "Ab kya maar hi dalogi jaaneman"

Yet another wrote, "Kase itni patli ho gaye??? Tell us secret."

Talking about her weight loss journey, Shehnaaz in an interview with The Times Of India revealed that she lost weight because people made fun of her when she was in Bigg Boss house, and that gave her motivation to shed the weight.

On the work front, the Shona Shona song fame actress was last seen in Badshah's song Fly. She will also be seen in Diljit Dosanjh starrer film Honsla Rakh. In the film, Sonam Bajwa will also be seen in a pivotal role, the film is slated to release on October 15, 2021. Recently, Diljit shared the pictures from the shoot of their upcoming film. In the photos, Diljit and Shehnaaz were looking adorable as he was cradling the baby bump of Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.

