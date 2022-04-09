New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shehnaaz Gill and her smile have won millions of hearts. Bigg Boss 13 fame gave her fans a religious vibe as she started her weekend by visiting the sacred Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The actress is currently in her hometown and had already shared some videos and pictures from her 'Pind'.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actress shared a post sitting on the Golden Temple premises, wearing a red suit. Shehnaaz's hands are covered in dupatta. Shehnaaz ditched the caption part and just dropped a flower emoji as the caption. Shehnaaz also posted a few Instagram stories from inside the Golden Temple and wrote, “Waheguru ji,” along with it.

As soon as the post went online, it garnered a lot of appreciation from her fans. While one wrote, “I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you are dedicated to being better at your work, and I love that and you never forget who you are, and you never let fame get to you,” another commented, “Kitni cute lag rahi ho MashaAllah."

The actress is currently in Punjab, and she is treating her fans by sharing pictures and videos. Yesterday, Shehnaaz shared a video from her time with her family. The actress can be seen having gala time singing boliyan and performing gidda with the other members of the family.

Shehnaaz also gave us a glimpse of her pind and khet. The actress recently took to her Instagram and dropped a video where she can be seen sitting on a tractor, moments later, she is running amidst the farm field.

Shehnaaz recently appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show 'Shape of You' where the Punjabi singer-actor talked about the criticisms that came her way for dancing at a party months after the untimely demise of actor Sidharth Shukla.

She said, “Today is the first time I am talking about this, and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what. Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So, I don't have to give any explanation to anyone."

