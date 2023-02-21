Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Why She Doesn’t Believe In Marriage, Says ‘Nobody Knows What Happens In Life, It Is Unpredictable’

Social media sensation and reality star Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently hosting her talk show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’, spoke about her plans of marriage and future. The actor was in conversation with social media influencer Bhuvan Bam and said that she doesn’t believe in the concept of marriages.

During their conversation, Shehnaaz Gill and Bhuvan Bam spoke about their professional and personal life. In one segment, the Bigg Boss alum spoke about how she wants to earn big money so that she gains financial independence in her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill said, “Life mein tumhe nahi pata na tumhara future kya hai. You should be prepared for everything. Abhi mere paas hain kuch cheezein karne ke liye, mein kar rahi hun. Aage jaake I will try my best to keep working.”

“But if I am not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg others for money in future. Uss chakkar mein mujhe shaadi na kar leni padhe,” the actor was quoted as saying during her interaction as reported by ETimes.

Shehnaaz Gill further added, “Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi. Mujhe abhi bahot aage jaana hai life mein. But mujhe hai ki mein apni saving rakhun. Mera yeh hai nahi ki mein paise udaon, mein save karne chahti hun.”

During a recent episode, Shehnaaz Gill spoke to Rakul Preet Singh during the promotions of her film ‘Chhatriwali’ and said that she is single and not in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill made her movie debut in 2021 with Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. The actor will next be seen in Salman Khan’s family entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to be released in theaters on Eid 2023.