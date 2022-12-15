Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Ran Away From Home To Live Her Dreams: 'Only Few Families Support Working Women'

Shehnaaz Gill reveals she ran away from home in order to fulfill her own dreams on Indian Idol Season 13 (Image Credits: @Shehnaazxsana1/Twitter,@shehnaazgill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 13, where the actor-singer opened up about how she ran away from her home to fulfill her dreams. Marking her presence on the Senior Citizen special episode of Indian Idol on Saturday at 8 PM.

On the special episode of Indian Idol 13, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen talking to contestant Debosmita Roy, as she will be opening up about her family being supportive of working women and how difficult it gets for females specifically to achieve their goals.

Shehnaaz Gill on the sets of Indian Idol Season 13 (Image Courtesy:@Shehnaazxsana1/Twitter)

Sony Entertainment recently shared a promo of the upcoming episode on their social media. In the released clip, Debosmita Roy and Shehnaaz Gill are seen in a conversation, where Shehnaaz says, "There are very few families in our country who support working women. Mai apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi. Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud."

Shehnaaz further revealed that she recently took her mother on her first international trip to Dubai where her feeling was surreal. The actress stated, "I recently took my mother on her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents."

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her participation on Bigg Boss 13, where she was rumored to be in a relationship with Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show. Unfortunately, the actor died of cardiac arrest last year. Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram, on his birth anniversary with an emotional message, in which she wrote, "I will see you again."

Shehnaaz Gill's newly released song 'Ghani Sayani' with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square was released on December 5, 2022. Although fans never liked the music of the song, its looks, and outfits of Gill were highly praised. The song was directed by Agam and Azeem Mann, whereas it was sung by Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square.

Shehnaaz also launched her celebrity chat show titled, 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill', where celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and several others marked their presence.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will also be seen in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' helmed by Farhad Samji. The film also features Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in pivotal roles.